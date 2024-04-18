Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Think And Grow Richer And Richer | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.18.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Think And Grow Richer And Richer”

It’s a day when you can make things happen. I know about that because Napoleon Hill, also the landmark book think and grow rich. And my friend Doctor Dennis Kimbrough, who wrote the book for People of Color, called Think and Grow Rich, a black choice. Both said when you act on your challenges, you can tear in a crisis into a coma. 

Act. You’ll find an opportunity. They say that every adversity contains at the same time a seed of equivalent opportunity. If there were no problem, there would be no opportunities and you don’t have to go look for a problem. No, the problem will find you. Yeah, we can turn those setbacks into comebacks by changing our thinking and looking for the opportunities in the midst of the adversity. You must decide to stay positive and decide if you want to see that this set back that you can either cry about it or see it as an opportunity that you should be excited about. It’s your choice, so I recommend that you choose to win. Besides that, your Christ is nothing but a setup for a greater comeback, and you can turn it around. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Think And Grow Richer And Richer | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – April 2024

Lifestyle

Think And Grow Richer And Richer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Hutchison Funeral Home blog flowers thumb
Entertainment

Link To Sandra Crouch Homegoing Service Today

The Light - Stellar Award FYC
Local

Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close