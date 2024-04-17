Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Think Your Way To Success”
I want to give you tips to create your greater comeback. I’ve learned that the old saying is true. Whatever you think about and focus on longest become stronger, so think good thoughts and every time a negative thought tries to dominate or come into your mind, you say. No. No, no, no, no.
Think about what you are grateful for today and combine that with your future dreams and will be filled with good and strong and wonderful images and you will be amazed how you will start to think better and feel better. So dream big and think about what you want and then get going to make it happen. I know that this time of setbacks is tough, but a setback is nothing but a setup for a greater comeback. So know that everything changes for those who are willing to make every day a better day. If you do, you will see greater success in your life and in your achievements.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
Think Your Way To Success | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Pastor Of The Month - April 2024
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9
-
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
-
Link To Sandra Crouch Homegoing Service Today
-
Meet March 2024's Pastor of The Month!