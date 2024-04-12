Listen Live
How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.12.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion”

It’s a time of challenge and change. I want to give you tips to come back. There will be negative situations, negative people, negative places and things in your life that just beg to be replaced. I say do them a favor and grant them their wish. Leave them alone. 

Replace the negative elements with a set of positive elements so you can move to a place of peace, purpose and passion and power. Make a decision to focus on the positive rather than the negative. Whatever you think of love. 

Become stronger, so hang around positive people because God has so many great things that he wants for you, but you might block your blessings by hanging around those negative people. All those negative people, all those negative things they will keep you from your best life, your today. Be positive. Choose to win. And my angular saying when they show you the first time, believe them the 1st. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

