Did You Know April is Black Women’s History Month?

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

While Black History Month takes place in February, there’s a growing recognition of April as Black Women’s History Month. It is a time to honor the remarkable achievements and challenges faced by Black women.

Black Women’s History Month was established by Sha Battle in 2016 in Atlanta. April’s designation as International Black Women’s History Month aims to uplift and support the accomplishments of Black and minority women. It serves as a platform to foster understanding and awareness of the significant contributions Black women have made to the world.

Events and activities held during Black Women’s History Month in April are geared towards honoring the legacy of Black women. These initiatives aim to highlight the achievements of Black women across various fields and industries.

As Black Women’s History Month continues, it serves as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and celebrating the resilience, accomplishments, and ongoing struggles of Black women in America and beyond.