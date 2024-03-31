Listen Live
Travel

Data Shows the Best Time to Book a Flight

Published on March 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Southwest Airlines Grounded Flights

Source: (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Finding the perfect time to take a flight is an intricate dance between art and economics. Several factors, including destination, time of year, and market demand, shape the pricing patterns of plane tickets.

While traditional wisdom suggests booking tickets approximately 164 to 46 days prior to departure, newer insights propose a different approach. Expedia’s 2024 Air Travel Hacks report recommends a sweet spot of 28 days before the domestic flight, purportedly offering savings of up to 24% compared to last-minute bookings.

Airfare for domestic travel tends to go through a predictable cycle. Prices start high when tickets are first released, about a year before the flight. Then, they slowly decrease until they hit their lowest point during the prime booking window, which is usually between 5.5 to 1.5 months before departure.

Last-minute travelers may encounter a sharp spike in costs, emphasizing the significance of proactive planning and strategic booking strategies in securing budget-friendly travel arrangements.

Read the full article here.

RELATED TAGS

travel

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Southwest Airlines Grounded Flights
Travel

Data Shows the Best Time to Book a Flight

News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Southern Peach Cobbler
Local

Grub Plug: The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens in Apex

Local

Dreamville Expected to Bring Millions to Local Economy

Pastor of The Month - February 2024
Pastor of the Month

Meet February 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

human hair closures
Local

Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close