Durham just welcomed its first black-owned Pilates studio, Prevailing Pilates. The studio was founded in 2023 by a Durham mother of two.
With such a high demand, the studio has developed a waiting list.
Studio creator, Sabrina Seymore, began her journey by orchestrating global weddings. She later moved her focus to inclusivity in fitness.
“It’s a big responsibility. I never dreamed that I would be the first of anything,” Sabrina Seymore told ABC11.
With a decade of experience behind her, Seymore now champions diversity, welcoming individuals of all backgrounds and body types to experience the transformative power of Pilates in her truly inclusive space.
First Black-Owned Pilates Studio Opens in Durham was originally published on hiphopnc.com
