Get ready for a week of neon lights, ferris wheel rides, and delicious fried treats!
The Spring Carnival for Special Olympics is set to begin on Thursday, March 28th, running through Sunday, April 7th. Serving as the biggest fundraiser for the Special Olympics of North Carolina, this event promises fun for the whole family.
Individuals under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The carnival will operate from 5 pm until close on weekdays, and from 1 pm until close on Saturdays and Sundays. Closing times will be determined by Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment.
Mark your calendars for a memorable experience!
Find tickets and more information here.
Spring Carnival for Special Olympics is Back in Knightdale was originally published on hiphopnc.com
