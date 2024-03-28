Listen Live
Local Easter Events for All Ages

Published on March 28, 2024

3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Easter is only a few days away!

If you need plans for Easter, check out these local events:

Friday, March 29, 2024

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Bass Pro Shops

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Cabela’s

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | Cabela’s

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt

10:00 am to 10:45 am | $10.00-12.00 | Oakwood Park, Chapel Hill

Free Easter Bunny Pictures at Downtown Cary Park

10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Cary Park

Easter Festival at McLean Farms

10:00 am to 3:00 pm | $10.00 | McLean Farms, Fuquay-Varina

Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt

11:00 am to 11:45 am | $10.00-12.00 | Oakwood Park, Chapel Hill

Bunny Bumper Bash Kids’ Easter Event

11:00 am to 1:00 pm | FREE | The Rock Church, Raleigh

Golden Egg Hunt at The Raleigh Market

11:00 am to 2:00 pm | FREE | Raleigh Market (at N.C. State Fairgrounds)

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Bass Pro Shops

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Cabela’s

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | Cabela’s

Easter EGGstravaganza

12:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Steel String Brewery, Pluck Farm (Mebane)

Egg Hunt

12:00 pm | FREE | Bull City Ciderworks, Durham

Easter Egg Roll at Wendell Museum

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Wendell Museum

Epic Egg Hunt

2:00 pm | FREE | Bombshell Beer Company, Holly Springs

Easter Bunny at Videri Chocolate Factory

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Videri Chocolate Factory, Raleigh

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Bass Pro Shops

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Cabela’s

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Cabela’s

Easter Egg Hunt and Vendor Market

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Fortnight Brewing, Cary

Easter EGGstravaganza

12:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Steel String Brewery, Pluck Farm (Mebane)

Adult Egg Hunt

5:30 pm | FREE | D’s Bottle Shop and Craft Beer College

Local Easter Events for All Ages  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

