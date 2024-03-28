Listen Live
News

Subaru Recalls 118,000 Vehicles for Faulty Air Bag Sensors

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Recall

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Subaru is recalling 118,000 SUVs and sedans in the U.S. due to a faulty sensor. The sensor can prevent airbags from deploying in a crash, says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects various 2020 through 2022 model year Outback and Legacy vehicles. It’s the third recall for the same issue from parts produced by the same supplier. Toyota recalled 1.12 million vehicles in December, while Honda recalled 750,000 in February.

The problem involves a cracked capacitor in the Occupant Detection System sensors. This can prevent the front passenger airbag from deploying in a crash, according to NHTSA. Dealers will replace the ODS sensors on the front passenger seat to fix the issue.

Subaru has received 23 technical reports and 253 warranty claims related to this condition. However, no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

recall Subaru

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Recall
News

Subaru Recalls 118,000 Vehicles for Faulty Air Bag Sensors

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Southern Peach Cobbler
Local

Grub Plug: The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens in Apex

Local

Dreamville Expected to Bring Millions to Local Economy

Pastor of The Month - February 2024
Pastor of the Month

Meet February 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

human hair closures
Local

Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

BBQ tempeh Ribs with Sweet & Smoky Glaze
Food & Drink

Grub Plug: Popular Charlotte BBQ Restaurant Coming to Raleigh

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close