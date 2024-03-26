Listen Live
Local

Prepare For Traffic Delays As Pres. Biden, VP Harris Arrive In RDU

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
President Biden Welcomes Governors To The White House During The National Governors Association Winter Meeting

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Traffic delays are expected Tuesday afternoon as President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris touch down at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

As reported by WRAL News, Harris is scheduled to land at 1:55 pm, while Biden is scheduled to land at 2:15 pm. Their visit was delayed by one hour due to Biden’s comments on the bridge collapse in Baltimore this morning.

Related Stories

Traffic could be impacted for several hours as Biden and Harris travel to Chavis Community Center in Raleigh. They are scheduled to make remarks at around 4 pm, followed by a fundraising event after 7 pm.

The town of Morrisville can expect heavy traffic delays past 8 pm this evening along these roads:

  • Airport Boulevard
  • Aviation Parkway in Morrisville
  • I-40 between Durham & Garner
  • I-540 from Holly Springs to North Raleigh

To check out the live traffic map showing the Presidential route and road delays, click here.

Prepare For Traffic Delays As Pres. Biden, VP Harris Arrive In RDU  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Local

Prepare For Traffic Delays As Pres. Biden, VP Harris Arrive In RDU

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Local

Dreamville Expected to Bring Millions to Local Economy

Pastor of The Month - February 2024
Pastor of the Month

Meet February 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

BBQ tempeh Ribs with Sweet & Smoky Glaze
Food & Drink

Grub Plug: Popular Charlotte BBQ Restaurant Coming to Raleigh

human hair closures
Local

Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

News One

Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close