Money

Study Shows Raleigh’s Comfortable Living Wage for Single Individuals

Published on March 25, 2024



Could inflation be the reason the cost of living is getting so high?

A new study by SmartAsset was just released that revealed the income needed for a single person to live comfortably in the 25 U.S. cities with the highest cost of living.

“Comfortable” refers to the income required for a 50/30/20 budget, where 50% covers necessities like housing, and utilities, 30% goes to discretionary spending, and 20% is allocated for savings or investments.

For Raleigh, you may shocked to find that the needed income for a single individual was $102,752. The list is as follows:

  1. New York City: $138,570
  2. San Jose, California: $136,739
  3. Irvine, California: $126,797
  4. Santa Ana, California: $126,797
  5. Boston: $124,966
  6. San Diego: $122,803
  7. Chula Vista, California: $122,803
  8. San Francisco: $119,558
  9. Seattle: $119,392
  10. Oakland, California: $118,768
  11. Arlington, Virginia: $117,686
  12. Newark, New Jersey: $116,646
  13. Jersey, New Jersey: $116,646
  14. Long Beach, California: $114,691
  15. Anaheim, California: $114,691
  16. Honolulu: $111,904
  17. Los Angeles: $110,781
  18. Aurora, Colorado: $110,115
  19. Portland, Oregon: $110,032
  20. Riverside, California: $109,408
  21. Atlanta: $107,453
  22. Sacramento, California: $104,790
  23. Raleigh, North Carolina: $102,752
  24. Gilbert, Arizona: $102,752
  25. Glendale, Arizona: $102,752

Read the full story here.

