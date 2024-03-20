36-Year-Old Black Influencer Passes After Cancer Misdiagnosis

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to being a Black woman, it is important that we speak up for our health concerns. Unfortunately, our health is not always accurately assessed.

Jessica Pettway, a popular YouTube influencer, tragically passed away at 36 after a cervical cancer misdiagnosis.

After disclosing her battle with stage 3 cervical cancer in a heartfelt Instagram post nine months ago, her sister Reyni shared the devastating news on Instagram Friday.

Pettway began her YouTube journey in November 2013 and gained over 225,000 subscribers. She later faced a challenging journey after initially being misdiagnosed with fibroids.

“I was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. I don’t even know where to begin, but I want to share why I’ve been gone for so long, in hopes that at least one person is encouraged by my story,” wrote Pettaway.

She was a devoted mother to Kailee, 10, and Zoi Lee, 3, alongside her husband of 12 years.

Read the full story here.