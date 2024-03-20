36-Year-Old Black Influencer Passes After Cancer Misdiagnosis

When it comes to being a Black woman, it is important that we speak up for our health concerns. Unfortunately, our health is not always accurately assessed.
Jessica Pettway, a popular YouTube influencer, tragically passed away at 36 after a cervical cancer misdiagnosis.
After disclosing her battle with stage 3 cervical cancer in a heartfelt Instagram post nine months ago, her sister Reyni shared the devastating news on Instagram Friday.
Pettway began her YouTube journey in November 2013 and gained over 225,000 subscribers. She later faced a challenging journey after initially being misdiagnosed with fibroids.
She was a devoted mother to Kailee, 10, and Zoi Lee, 3, alongside her husband of 12 years.
-
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2024
-
Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following
-
Meet February 2024's Pastor of The Month!
-
Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors