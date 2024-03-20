Grub Plug: Popular Charlotte BBQ Restaurant Coming to Raleigh

If you love barbecue, you’ll love this new restaurant!
Popular Charlotte-based barbecue chain Mac’s Speed Shop is set to debut its first location in the Triangle, opening in Raleigh’s Five Points neighborhood next week.
Taking over the former Lonerider Brewing taproom on Glenwood Avenue, the grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, March 28. This will mark the ninth Mac’s Speed Shop in North Carolina, joining existing spots in Charlotte, Greensboro, and Fayetteville.
Founded nearly two decades ago, Mac’s offers a diverse menu of barbecue classics, bar snacks, and other comfort foods. The new Raleigh location boasts a revamped dining room and a spacious backyard patio inherited from Lonerider.
Currently, in training mode, the restaurant aims to open its doors before Easter.
-
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2024
-
Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following
-
Meet February 2024's Pastor of The Month!
-
Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors