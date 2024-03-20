Listen Live
Food & Drink

Grub Plug: Popular Charlotte BBQ Restaurant Coming to Raleigh

Published on March 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
BBQ tempeh Ribs with Sweet & Smoky Glaze

Source: Power House Production / CLEO TV

If you love barbecue, you’ll love this new restaurant!

Popular Charlotte-based barbecue chain Mac’s Speed Shop is set to debut its first location in the Triangle, opening in Raleigh’s Five Points neighborhood next week.

Taking over the former Lonerider Brewing taproom on Glenwood Avenue, the grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, March 28. This will mark the ninth Mac’s Speed Shop in North Carolina, joining existing spots in Charlotte, Greensboro, and Fayetteville.

Founded nearly two decades ago, Mac’s offers a diverse menu of barbecue classics, bar snacks, and other comfort foods. The new Raleigh location boasts a revamped dining room and a spacious backyard patio inherited from Lonerider.

Currently, in training mode, the restaurant aims to open its doors before Easter.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

barbecue BBQ food foodie Raleigh restaurant

More from The Light 103.9 FM
BBQ tempeh Ribs with Sweet & Smoky Glaze
Food & Drink

Grub Plug: Popular Charlotte BBQ Restaurant Coming to Raleigh

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – March 2024

Woman Evolve 2023
Local

#WE2024: Submit Your Questions For Sarah Jakes Roberts!

Pastor of The Month - February 2024
Pastor of the Month

Meet February 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

Get Up Erica

Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley

News One

Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary

human hair closures
Local

Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close