Health

Use These Tips to Help Manage Seasonal Allergies

Published on March 20, 2024

Pollen

Source: PHILIPPE HUGUEN / Getty

As spring arrives, so do the dreaded seasonal allergies for many. Managing spring allergies effectively can make all the difference in enjoying the season to its fullest.

Experts suggest several strategies to alleviate symptoms, including:

  • staying indoors during peak pollen times
  • using air purifiers indoors
  • keeping windows closed to prevent pollen from entering the home
  • regularly washing clothes and bedding can help reduce allergen exposure.

Over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal sprays can provide relief, but for severe symptoms, it’s best to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized treatment options.

By taking proactive steps to manage spring allergies, individuals can better enjoy the beauty of the season without the discomfort of allergies.

