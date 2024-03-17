A Charlotte-based entrepreneur and third-generation HBCU graduate, Marcia Cox, has embarked on a philanthropic endeavor to support Saint Augustine’s University amidst its financial hurdles.
Cox, 23, founded Kaldi’s Coffee House and Roastery in January 2024, where she crafts her pastries, tea, and coffee, sourcing beans from Ethiopia and roasting them herself.
Upon learning of Saint Augustine’s challenges, Cox introduced “1867,” a medium roast honoring the university, with a portion of its sales dedicated to the Falcon Pride Initiative.
With a commitment to give back, Cox, an alumna of North Carolina A&T State University, aims to inspire fellow HBCU graduates to contribute to their alma maters.
HBCU Graduate Donates Proceeds from Coffee Sales to St. Augustine’s was originally published on hiphopnc.com
