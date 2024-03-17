Listen Live
Local

HBCU Graduate Donates Proceeds from Coffee Sales to St. Augustine’s

Published on March 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
BlaCk Coffee Foodies with a Cutie

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One

A Charlotte-based entrepreneur and third-generation HBCU graduate, Marcia Cox, has embarked on a philanthropic endeavor to support Saint Augustine’s University amidst its financial hurdles.

Cox, 23, founded Kaldi’s Coffee House and Roastery in January 2024, where she crafts her pastries, tea, and coffee, sourcing beans from Ethiopia and roasting them herself.

Upon learning of Saint Augustine’s challenges, Cox introduced “1867,” a medium roast honoring the university, with a portion of its sales dedicated to the Falcon Pride Initiative.

With a commitment to give back, Cox, an alumna of North Carolina A&T State University, aims to inspire fellow HBCU graduates to contribute to their alma maters.

Read the full story here.

HBCU Graduate Donates Proceeds from Coffee Sales to St. Augustine’s  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Local

HBCU Graduate Donates Proceeds from Coffee Sales to St. Augustine’s

Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – March 2024

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Get Up Erica

Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley

News One

Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary

human hair closures
Local

Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

Radio One Exclusive

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Pastor of The Month - February 2024
Pastor of the Month

Meet February 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close