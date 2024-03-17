Listen Live
Preside Joe Biden to Visit Raleigh Next Week

Published on March 17, 2024





President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to visit North Carolina on March 26.

One of their destinations will be Raleigh, as they attend a private fundraiser event.

The White House has indicated that further details will be provided soon.

Vice President Harris previously visited the state earlier this month, advocating for entrepreneurship and small business support during a speech in Durham, with an emphasis on empowering black entrepreneurs within the city’s historic Black Wall Street.

Harris also announced $32 million from the American Rescue Plan to minority and women-led venture capital firms in the state.



