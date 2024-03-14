Welcome to the Basement: Tim Ross on Moving Down to Come Up

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tim Ross joins the Get Up Church to gives all the details on his new book!

For far too long we’ve been held captive by false promises of hype and hustle in a world that needs hope and healing. Welcome to the Basement is a rallying cry and a practical guide to God’s radical last-shall-be-first, least-shall-be-greatest way of living. (Amazon.com)

‘Welcome to the Basement: An Upside-Down Guide to Greatness’ is not just a book, it a manual that can live in your head and heart. Ross draws from his own life experiences, giving wisdom and providing practical advice along the way. The book was previously published with a different title, but has been reworked to reflect current times (in the world and in his life).

“Because of God’s upside down Kingdom, the way in is out, the way to get is to give, and the way to live is to actually die.” -Tim Ross

Author and Podcaster Tim Ross discusses transitioning out of pastoring, reworking his book, and much more! Be sure to follow stream The Basement with Tim Ross podcast and follow him @upsettheworld

Buy Welcome to the Basement: An Upside-Down Guide to Greatness

