Grub Plug: MilkShake Factory Set to Debut First Location in NC

Durham’s American Tobacco Campus is set to welcome MilkShake Factory, marking the franchise’s first location in North Carolina.
The Pittsburgh-based franchise is known for its homemade ice cream, expertly spun milkshakes, and premium chocolates. Some of its popular menu items include the Chocolate Dipped Strawberry, Campfire S’mores, and Bananas Foster milkshakes.
Raleigh locals Alex Chandler and Kindall Palmer are opening the Durham location.
“We knew immediately that downtown Durham would be the perfect location for the first store in North Carolina,” they said.
Anticipated to debut this summer, the dessert haven will be located at 359 Blackwell St., Suite 120.
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2024
-
Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following
-
Dante Bowe Explains Why He Left Maverick City Music & Switch From Gospel to R&B
-
Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away
-
Meet December 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Nominate Someone For The Black History Month Honor Roll