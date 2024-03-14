Grub Plug: MilkShake Factory Set to Debut First Location in NC

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Durham’s American Tobacco Campus is set to welcome MilkShake Factory, marking the franchise’s first location in North Carolina.

The Pittsburgh-based franchise is known for its homemade ice cream, expertly spun milkshakes, and premium chocolates. Some of its popular menu items include the Chocolate Dipped Strawberry, Campfire S’mores, and Bananas Foster milkshakes.

Raleigh locals Alex Chandler and Kindall Palmer are opening the Durham location.

“We knew immediately that downtown Durham would be the perfect location for the first store in North Carolina,” they said.

Anticipated to debut this summer, the dessert haven will be located at 359 Blackwell St., Suite 120.

