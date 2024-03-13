Listen Live
News

Elevation Worship Announces Tour ‘Praise Party’ As Part Of Summer Concert Series

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
54th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Show

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Grammy Award-winning group Elevation Worship announces summer tour.

The tour titled, “Praise Party” will feature eight outdoor shows as part of a special summer concert series. The group will be the only Christian act.

This comes on the heels of their sold-out run of Elevation Nights which ended in February and became one of the largest Christian tours in history.

Text LIGHT to 37890 to join our text club for exclusives! Standard rates apply

Tickets will be available to the general public on March 15th with presale beginning today, March 13th.

Click here for more details. Below are the tour dates:

July 23 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater

July 24 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

July 27 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion

July 28 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

July 30 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

July 31 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park

August 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

August 4 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Elevation Worship Announces Tour ‘Praise Party’ As Part Of Summer Concert Series  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

RELATED TAGS

Elevation Worship summer tour

More from The Light 103.9 FM
News

Elevation Worship Announces Tour ‘Praise Party’ As Part Of Summer Concert Series

Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – March 2024

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Get Up Erica

Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 6, 2023
Radio One Exclusive

Dante Bowe Explains Why He Left Maverick City Music & Switch From Gospel to R&B

Radio One Exclusive

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

News One

Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary

human hair closures
Local

Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close