Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week: Jason Nelson’s “Yahweh” (ft. Melvin Crispell III)

| 03.13.24
Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week comes from the phenomenal Jason Nelson and Melvin Crispell III. Melissa had the opportunity to be in the building for the recording of “Yahweh,” Jason’s first live recording in six years, at World Overcomers Christian Church in Durham. The track garnered over 123,000 first week digital streams, his best first-week digital streams tally to date.

“Yahweh is a song that speaks to how God created humanity and as a result breathed life into us,” Nelson says in a statement. “it speaks to the core theme of the entire album, which is revival and life with God. Once everyone is able to hear the full project, they’ll understand why Yahweh is a great introduction.”

Jason calls into the Light Studios to chat more about the song with Melissa, and you can listen to the full interview above!

