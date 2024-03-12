Listen Live
Local

Erica Campbell And Jekalyn Carr Talk About One Hallelujah Tour

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Jekalyn Carr

Source: courtesy of Jekalyn Carr / courtesy of Jekalyn Carr

 

The One Hallelujah Tour is coming to Raleigh on Wednesday March 13th to the Martin Marietta Center.  This is the 1st leg of the tour… listen as Erica and Jekalyn talk with Melissa Wade about the awesome show.

Erica Campbell – One Hallelujah Tour

 

 

Jekalyn Carr – One Hallelujah Tour

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Reach Media - Gospel Jocks
Local

Erica Campbell And Jekalyn Carr Talk About One Hallelujah Tour

Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Pastor of the Month

Pastor Of The Month – March 2024

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 6, 2023
Radio One Exclusive

Dante Bowe Explains Why He Left Maverick City Music & Switch From Gospel to R&B

Get Up Erica

Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley

Pastor of The Month - Dec. 2023
Pastor of the Month

Meet December 2023’s Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]

Pastor of The Month - February 2024
Pastor of the Month

Meet February 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

Get Up Erica

Get Out Your Feelings, Guard Your Gates | Faith Walking with Smokie Norful

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close