Erica Campbell And Jekalyn Carr Talk About One Hallelujah Tour

The One Hallelujah Tour is coming to Raleigh on Wednesday March 13th to the Martin Marietta Center. This is the 1st leg of the tour… listen as Erica and Jekalyn talk with Melissa Wade about the awesome show.
Erica Campbell – One Hallelujah Tour
Jekalyn Carr – One Hallelujah Tour
