Listen Live
Local

Melissa’s “Grub Plug” Free Food At Burger King

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Grub Plug

Source: R1 Digital / R1 Digital

It’s “Perks Week” at Burger King.” To celebrate the start of Daylight Savings, Burger King is focusing in on breakfast to get you started.  The promotion began on Sunday.

 Here is the schedule for the rest of the week:

  • Wednesday, March 13: On Wednesdays we wear pink, and eat free breakfast potatoes—you can get a free large order of Hash Browns with any purchase over $1.

    • Related Stories

  • Thursday, March 14: Now to sweeten the deal even more, Burger King has an extra special deal in honor of 3/14 aka Pi(e) Day. Get a free slice of Hershey’s Sundae Pie with any purchase of $3.14 or more all day long—and hey, who doesn’t want a piece of pie for breakfast?! Plus, this gives you an opportunity to try the pie alongside BK’s newest dessert: an Oreo-topped ice cream sundae.
  • Friday, March 15: Cheers to the weekend with another all-day deal: a free large Vanilla Iced Coffee with a $1+ purchase.
  • Saturday, March 16: The final deal of the week comes next weekend when you can spice up your Saturday with a free Sausage Biscuit with a $1+ purchase.

RELATED TAGS

@Melissa Wade Burger King Grub Plug of The Day

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Grub Plug
Local

Melissa’s “Grub Plug” Free Food At Burger King

Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Pastor of the Month

Pastor Of The Month – March 2024

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 6, 2023
Radio One Exclusive

Dante Bowe Explains Why He Left Maverick City Music & Switch From Gospel to R&B

Get Up Erica

Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley

Pastor of The Month - Dec. 2023
Pastor of the Month

Meet December 2023’s Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]

Pastor of The Month - February 2024
Pastor of the Month

Meet February 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

human hair closures
Local

Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close