St. Augustine’s University grapples with accreditation and payroll challenges.
The military nonprofit, Military Missions in Action, based in Wake County, steps forward to assist affected employees. Their focus is on military veterans, active-duty service members, and families connected to St. Augustine’s.
While not in contact with the university administration, the organization stands ready to help eligible individuals on a case-by-case basis. Their support includes essentials like food, toiletries, and sundry items for up to 60 days.
SAU employees facing impacts are urged to check eligibility by either visiting the organization’s website or contacting their office at 919-552-1603.
Nonprofit Serving Military Aims to Assist St. Augustine’s Employees was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2024
-
Meet February 2024's Pastor of The Month!
-
Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Meet December 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Dante Bowe Explains Why He Left Maverick City Music & Switch From Gospel to R&B
-
Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away
-
Get Out Your Feelings, Guard Your Gates | Faith Walking with Smokie Norful