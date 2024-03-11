Grub Plug: Dairy Queen’s 2024 Free Cone Day on March 19

Free Cone Day is almost back at Dairy Queen!
Dairy Queen has set its 2024 Free Cone Day on March 19, coinciding with the first day of spring. On this day, all participating non-mall locations in the U.S. will offer one free small vanilla soft-serve cone without any purchase required, while at participating mall locations, a free cone can be obtained with any purchase.
Customers are limited to one free cone, available only in-store and while supplies last, excluding mobile or delivery orders.
Additionally, DQ Rewards members can enjoy double points on any food purchase to celebrate Free Cone Day.
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2024
-
Meet December 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Meet February 2024's Pastor of The Month!
-
Dante Bowe Explains Why He Left Maverick City Music & Switch From Gospel to R&B
-
Get Out Your Feelings, Guard Your Gates | Faith Walking with Smokie Norful
-
Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away