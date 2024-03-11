Listen Live
Raleigh Firefighters Disciplined After CEO Showoutt Films Video In Firehouse

Published on March 11, 2024

A viral moment for local rapper CEO Showoutt will have some serious consequences for the firefighters who allowed him to film at the fire house.

Raleigh Professional Firefighters Association Local 548 tells WRAL that five firefighters will be disciplined for their involvement.

“We are aware of disciplinary actions issued to the members we represent for the incident that occurred on January 29th at Station 12. We are looking further into the matter to ensure all policies and procedures were followed.”

The music video for CEO Showoutt’s single, “Fire Drill,” was filmed on January 29 at Fire Station 12 on Poole Road. The clip has since received over 35K views on YouTube.

As he explained in his K975 interview (see above), CEO Showoutt maintains that he had permission to film the video. The names of the involved firefighters were released at press time.

Raleigh Firefighters Disciplined After CEO Showoutt Films Video In Firehouse

