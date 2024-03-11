Get the parlays ready!
Starting at noon on Monday, online sports betting officially becomes legal in North Carolina.
To make their offerings more appealing, licensed companies in the state, such as FanDuel, are actively working on special deals. For instance, customers signing up on Sunday, March 10, with FanDuel can enjoy $100 in bonuses.
Despite the excitement, the North Carolina Lottery Commission is mindful of the potential risks associated with sports betting and has implemented proactive measures.
- All licensed companies must adhere to responsible gaming practices, including features like self-exclusion to help individuals control their gambling habits.
- Companies must provide responsible gaming training to their employees and share information about gambling addiction resources in their marketing.
Strict rules also prohibit targeting marketing toward individuals under 21.
North Carolina Legalizes Online Sports Gambling Starting Monday was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Meet December 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2024
-
Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Dante Bowe Explains Why He Left Maverick City Music & Switch From Gospel to R&B
-
Meet February 2024's Pastor of The Month!
-
Get Out Your Feelings, Guard Your Gates | Faith Walking with Smokie Norful
-
Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away