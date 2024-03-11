The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Get the parlays ready!

Starting at noon on Monday, online sports betting officially becomes legal in North Carolina.

To make their offerings more appealing, licensed companies in the state, such as FanDuel, are actively working on special deals. For instance, customers signing up on Sunday, March 10, with FanDuel can enjoy $100 in bonuses.

Despite the excitement, the North Carolina Lottery Commission is mindful of the potential risks associated with sports betting and has implemented proactive measures.

All licensed companies must adhere to responsible gaming practices, including features like self-exclusion to help individuals control their gambling habits.

Companies must provide responsible gaming training to their employees and share information about gambling addiction resources in their marketing.

Strict rules also prohibit targeting marketing toward individuals under 21.

North Carolina Legalizes Online Sports Gambling Starting Monday was originally published on hiphopnc.com