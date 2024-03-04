Here’s What to Know for Tuesday’s Election Day

Thousands of North Carolinians are anticipated to participate in Super Tuesday tomorrow. This election will determine the candidates for the November general election.

As a swing state, North Carolina’s results hold national significance, with particular attention on President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump’s performance in their respective primaries.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There are primaries for governor among Democrats, Republicans, and Libertarians, plus other statewide and regional races.

For sample ballots and voting precinct information, residents can visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

Read the full story here.