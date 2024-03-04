The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance, eliminating the need for a five-day isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19.
The revised advice suggests individuals should stay home while unwell, but once they feel better and have been fever-free for 24 hours, they can resume normal activities, including attending school or work.
While the CDC suggests wearing a mask for five days post-recovery, it emphasizes the importance of ongoing measures such as handwashing, maintaining physical distance, and ensuring good ventilation.
This guidance aligns with recommendations for managing flu and other respiratory illnesses.
CDC Updates COVID-19 Guidelines, Ends 5-Day Isolation Requirement was originally published on hiphopnc.com
