Saturday’s Mass Assembly At Raleigh’s State Capital

Melissa Wade talked with Rev. William Barber about the Poor People’s Campaign Mass Voter Mobilization Mass Assemblies.
SATURDAY 3/2: Poor People’s Campaign, Impacted People, Faith Leaders, to Hold Mass Assemblies at Statehouses Across 32+ States, Demand Legislators End Death by Poverty
Movement leaders, poor people unite behind promise to mobilize and ‘Wake the Sleeping Giant’ of 15 million poor and low-wage voters across nation
Mass assemblies launch 40 weeks of action in the lead-up to the election, when poor voters pledge to oust candidates who fail to put an end to policy murder
Launch held at statehouses, where legislators have the power to address poverty being the fourth leading cause of death in the United States
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Hydeia Broadbent, World-Renowned HIV/AIDS Activist, Dies at 39
-
Pastor Of The Month - February 2024
-
Meet December 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Sisters Are Doin’ It! Actress Malinda Williams Launches HBCU Coding Bootcamp For Women
-
Dante Bowe Explains Why He Left Maverick City Music & Switch From Gospel to R&B
-
Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Pastor Calls Woman False Prophet In Front Of Congregation, Was He Right Or Wrong?