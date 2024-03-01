Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Her Story – Maya Angelou: Rise, and Rise, and Rise Again”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from Doctor Maya Angelou. Maya Angelou was born in Saint Louis and had to overcome one challenge after another. As a child, she went on to become a poet, author and civil rights activists. She has become known for her many powerful quotes about overcoming. Such as you may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter those defeats, so you can know who you are or what you can rise from and what you can be. And if there’s something in your life you don’t ike change it. But if you cannot change it, change your attitude.

Friends today I encourage you to use the principles of Doctor Maya Angelou to win more. Make up your mind to choose to win, and you will rise and rise and rise again.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Her Story – Maya Angelou: Rise, and Rise, and Rise Again | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com