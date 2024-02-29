Chrysler Recalls 330K Jeep Grand Cherokees for Steering Issue

Chrysler is initiating a recall for over 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees due to a steering wheel issue that could potentially lead to drivers losing control of their vehicles.
The recall affects 338,238 vehicles, specifically the 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and the 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee models.
According to documents released by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there is a risk of the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle separating, causing the wheel to fall outward and increasing the likelihood of a loss of vehicle control and potential crashes.
Although the company is not aware of any incidents or injuries resulting from this problem, affected individuals can visit dealers for a free replacement of the upper control arm pinch bolts.
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Pastor Of The Month - February 2024
-
Hydeia Broadbent, World-Renowned HIV/AIDS Activist, Dies at 39
-
Meet December 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Sisters Are Doin’ It! Actress Malinda Williams Launches HBCU Coding Bootcamp For Women
-
Pastor Calls Woman False Prophet In Front Of Congregation, Was He Right Or Wrong?
-
20 Gospel Artists Who Could Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show
-
Dante Bowe Explains Why He Left Maverick City Music & Switch From Gospel to R&B