Listen Live
News

Chrysler Recalls 330K Jeep Grand Cherokees for Steering Issue

Published on February 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Jerry Smith's Wheels Of The Week

Source: Sandy Shirley / Sandy Shirley

Chrysler is initiating a recall for over 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees due to a steering wheel issue that could potentially lead to drivers losing control of their vehicles.

The recall affects 338,238 vehicles, specifically the 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and the 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee models.

According to documents released by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there is a risk of the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle separating, causing the wheel to fall outward and increasing the likelihood of a loss of vehicle control and potential crashes.

Although the company is not aware of any incidents or injuries resulting from this problem, affected individuals can visit dealers for a free replacement of the upper control arm pinch bolts.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

Chrysler recall

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close