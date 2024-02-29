Chrysler Recalls 330K Jeep Grand Cherokees for Steering Issue

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Chrysler is initiating a recall for over 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees due to a steering wheel issue that could potentially lead to drivers losing control of their vehicles.

The recall affects 338,238 vehicles, specifically the 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and the 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee models.

According to documents released by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there is a risk of the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle separating, causing the wheel to fall outward and increasing the likelihood of a loss of vehicle control and potential crashes.

Although the company is not aware of any incidents or injuries resulting from this problem, affected individuals can visit dealers for a free replacement of the upper control arm pinch bolts.

