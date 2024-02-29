Grub Plug: Chick-fil-A Recalls Popular Sauce

If you got Polynesian sauce from Chick-fil-A recenlty, you may need to throw it out.
Chick-fil-A issues a recall notice for Polynesian sauce dipping cups taken home between February 14-27, 2024.
Customers who store these cups in the fridge are urged to discard them due to potential allergy risks.
The restaurant posted a notification on its website, cautioning that the Polynesian sauce cups may contain another sauce with wheat and soy allergens.
For inquiries about the recall, customers can contact Chick-fil-A CARES at 1 (866)-232-2040.
