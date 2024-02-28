Meet February 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation!

This month, we’re honoring Elder Lemuel Gilbert of Faith Gospel Tabernacle United Holy Church in Durham NC! Elder Gilbert was nominated by Rhonda K. of Durham. Here’s what Rhonda had to say!

We, the members of Faith Gospel Tabernacle United Holy Church in Durham NC wish to nominate our pastor, Elder Lemuel Gilbert, for Pastor of Month, February 2024. Our pastor is a gentle giant who loves everyone- not just in words but in actions. His favorite quote is “Love Ain’t Love until you give it away!” He is seen living that out daily and is concerned about our souls. Pastor Gilbert is a great shepherd to all age groups within our church. Out of his love for us, he is there when we are sick, grieving or need encouragement. His sheepfold is not just the members of Faith Gospel Tabernacle UHC, but his demonstration of love reaches into our community. He is not only our Pastor, he is our friend, mentor, father figure and spiritual leader! If you do not already know our pastor, take it from us – he is someone you would want to know!

Join us as we celebrate Elder Lemuel Gilbert, our Pastor of The Month for February 2024!