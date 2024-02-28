Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Pursue Excellence and You Can Make History”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to share a special message about black history. A few years ago, I was honored to be named a black history maker of today because I was the first African American President of the National Speakers Association DC chapter, and then went on to be the first black person elected to the National Board of the National Speakers Association and the first black chair of the Speakers Hall of Fame Leadership Committee.

And last year I was blessed to become the first African American man to be the recipient of the highest award in the speaking industry of the Cabot Award. I was asked in an interview what was my secret? I shared that I believe that black history is not just about the past, but also about the present and the future, and that we will all have the opportunity to be black history makers by being excellent. We need not be the 1st or the 2nd at something, but rather make a commitment to pursue excellence in everything you do. Something powerful happens when you pursue excellence and never give up on that pursuit.

So today I encourage you to be excellent and whatever you choose to do, you were born to make history by being the best you, ybe excellent and whatever you choose to do, you were born to make history by being the best you,y ou can be. ou can be. So do it today.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Pursue Excellence and You Can Make History | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com