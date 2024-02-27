Melissa’s Grub Plug “Free Breakfast”

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Breakfast On Leap Day.

This week, Wendy’s launched its new Cinnabon Pull-Apart to its menu and they are giving you a chance to receive a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart during breakfast hours on Leap Day – Feb. 29th.

There is no purchase required—and you don’t even have to redeem the offer through the Wendy’s app.

The offer is valid once per in-store transaction or per one vehicle at the drive-thru.

source: allrecipes.com