Melissa’s Grub Plug “Free Breakfast”

Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Breakfast On Leap Day.
This week, Wendy’s launched its new Cinnabon Pull-Apart to its menu and they are giving you a chance to receive a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart during breakfast hours on Leap Day – Feb. 29th.
There is no purchase required—and you don’t even have to redeem the offer through the Wendy’s app.
The offer is valid once per in-store transaction or per one vehicle at the drive-thru.
source: allrecipes.com
