Get Tax Help Near Raleigh This Weekend

Tax Day isn’t until April 15, but the experts always advise filing before that deadline.

The IRS is offering in-person tax help this weekend near Raleigh. It’s part of a nationwide effort wherein the IRS opens Taxpayer Assistance Centers nationwide one Saturday each month to offer help without an appointment.

Taxpayer Assistance Centers are typically only open weekdays by appointment.

On Saturday, the IRS will open their center at 7751 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 102 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..

The location has extended their hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. through April 16.

Help available

Visitors can get help with the following:

Online Account Assistance

Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Renewal

IRS Identity Theft Victim Assistance

Payments

Refunds

Transcripts and Forms

What to bring with you

To ease your experience, the IRS advises you bring:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security numbers for themselves and all members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable) and

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

If you plan to request identity verification services, taxpayers must bring two forms of identification. One must be a current government-issued photo identification. Also, bring a copy of the tax return filed for the year in question if one was filed.

IRS staff may also request:

A current mailing address, and

Proof of bank account information that you included on your tax return to receive payments or refunds by Direct Deposit.

Future IRS Face-to-Face Saturday Help

March 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 10715 David Taylor Dr., Charlotte, NC 28262 225 Green St., Fayetteville, NC 28301

April 13 10715 David Taylor Dr., Charlotte, NC 28262



