Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Something More Powerful than Money”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I have found that a dream mixed with confidence, determination and persistence can create great, incredible results. Martin Luther King Junior had a dream he was confident, determined and persistent and he became great. Mary McLeod Bassoon had a dream. She wanted to start a college for black students who normally would not be able to attend college.

She started the school in Daytona Beach, FL with $6 to her name, but she was in possession of something more powerful than money, a dream she founded Bethune Cookman College. And remember now, as one of America’s greatest women, because she believed in her dream and had confidence, determination and persistent spud web. It’s 5 foot 6 inches tall. He wanted to play basketball, but everybody said he was too short. But spud Webb had a big dream and went on to win the dunk contest for the National Basketball Association. I love the quote. If the dream is big the facts don’t matter. So today dream big and go out and make that dream a reality.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Something More Powerful than Money| Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com