Food & Drink

Grub Plug: KFC Is Bringing Fried Chicken Pizza to US

Published on February 23, 2024

Spicy Fried Chicken

The fan-favorite Chizza is coming to America.

Why choose between fried chicken and pizza when you can have both? That’s the exact concept behind KFC’s Chizza, a genius hybrid that pairs a fried chicken base with pizza toppings.

Although the Chizza has previously made the rounds around the world, popping up in South Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain, and Mexico, it will finally arrive in the U.S. on February 26 for a limited time.

Of the countries mentioned, some have their own variations on the Chizza, but for those in the U.S., the new menu item will feature two fried chicken filets topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.

