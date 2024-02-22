The Cathy Hughes Story: A Lesson in Persistence| Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Cathy Hughes Story: A Lesson in Persistence”

As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from my friend Doctor Kathy Hughes.

As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from my friend Doctor Kathy Hughes. Cathy Hughes was born in Omaha, NE and wanted to be in the radio business. She started at a small station in Omaha and was hired to work at the radio station at Howard University.

WHUR she started in sales and then became the general manager. She wanted to buy her own station, but 32 banks turned her down. Kept asking and asking, and eventually someone said yes. Cathy Hughes not only became the owner, but also the morning show host that, due to tight finances, she actually had to live in the station for a while, but she kept striving, kept fighting and today is the owner of urban, one of the largest black-owned television and radio network in America, Cathy Hughes is a black history maker of today who taught us to think big. Never give up cause you can win if you think you can.

