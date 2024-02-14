The person killed was a local radio show host in Kansas City. D-J Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed after shots were fired at the event. Lopez, who was the host of “Taste of Tejano” on KKFI radio, was one of more than 20 people who were shot.
Graves said they are reviewing video of several parade-goers who tackled a suspect to determine if one of the detainees was not a good samaritan. The mayor of Kansas City said the White House called to offer any help.
President Biden said that the Super Bowl is the most unifying event in America and that the joy being turned to tragedy “cuts deep in the American soul.” He added that the events should “move us, shock us, and shame us into acting.”
The Kansas City Chiefs did confirm that all players, coaches, staff, and their families are safe and accounted for. Their statement ends with a thanks to local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.
One Killed, 20 Injured In Shooting At Chiefs Super Bowl Parade In Kansas City was originally published on wibc.com
