Shooter Opens Fire In Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This past Sunday afternoon a female shooter opened fire on the congregation of Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston which holds one of the nation’s largest congregations.

The shooter was fatally shot by off-duty officers and a 7-year-old boy (her son), was with her and was also shot and is in critical condition.

The woman has been identified as 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno, whose mother-in-law says was taking medication for schizophrenia. She had a mental health history documented by Houston police but was still allowed to own firearms.

This brings up the issue of how safe our churches are and if others should be equipped with such security measures to assure safety for all.