“50/50 Flip’s” Dedric & Krystal Polite Speak on Attainable Real Estate Investing & Generational Wealth

Dedric & Krystal Polite stopped by the Light Studios to drop some major keys on real estate investing!

The Burlington couple are the stars of HULU’s hit series, 50/50 Flip, and they reveal to Melissa Wade that getting into the industry is not as intimidating as it seems! In this interview, they speak on how they got into real estate and what led to getting their own show. Most importantly, they share key knowledge on how the Black community can get into real estate investing and, possibly, build generational wealth.

Season two of 50/50 Flip is now streaming on HULU, and you can connect with Dedric & Krystal on Instagram!