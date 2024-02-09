Listen Live
Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

Published on February 9, 2024

Joe L. Dudley, Sr. the “patriarch of the Dudley Hair Care empire” passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday morning.

Dudley Sr. was a native of North Carolina and a well-known figure in the community.   Born in 1937 in Aurora, North Carolina, Dudley graduated from NC A&T State University and in 1969 he and his wife began manufacturing and selling haircare products.

The family issued a statement saying:  “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our hero, Dr. Joe L. Dudley, Sr. Our hearts are broken. However, we smile knowing the thousands of lives that he touched and changed. Heaven has gained a dynamic salesperson and humanitarian. We love you! We will forever remember and live by your mantra, I AM, I CAN & I WILL!”

Dudley Hair Products was featured in Chris Rock’s 2009 documentary “Good Hair.”

source:  CBS17.com

