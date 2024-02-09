Melissa’s “Grub Plug” National Pizza Day Deals

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Today is National Pizza Day – Friday, Feb. 9 and there are a number of restaurants and grocery stores offering pizza deals.

source: WRAL.com

Restaurant Pizza Deals

Cicis Pizza: There are multiple Cicis Value Packs availavle starting at $20.99 including the Value Pack ….See all the option on their website.

Domino’s Pizza: Place an online delivery order that meets your store’s delivery min. and get a free medium 2 topping pizza offer to use the next time.

Domino’s Perfect Combo Meal ($19.89) is an ongoing deal ending after Super Bowl Sunday: you get two medium one-topping pizzas, an order of 16 Parmesan Bread Bites, eight Cinnamon Bread Twists and a two-Liter of Coke (use coupon code 1387).

Hungry Howie’s: The Pepperoni Duo Large Pizza is $12.99 when you use the code DUO at checkout for a limited time.

Jet’s Pizza: Get $5 off Specialty Pizzas when you use the code SPECIAL at checkout at participating locations.

Little Caesar’s: Offering a Slices-N-Stix offer for $6.99 including 4 slices of pepperoni pizza, 8 cheese sticks and Crazy Sauce. They are also offering Crazy Bread for $0.99 with an order of $10 or more when you use the code 99CRAZY at checkout for app and online orders through 3/3/24.

Marco’s Pizza: Marco’s Pizza has multiple deals right now including $3 off large specialty pizzas with the code SPECIAL3 at checkout. In addition, get the large Pepperoni Magnifico for $9.99 with code PEPMAG at checkout. They are also offering a meal deal for $21.99 when you use code HD189 including 2 medium 1-topping pizzas, Cheezybread and a 2 ltr. These offers are only valid at participating locations.

source: WRAL.com

Mellow Mushroom: Purchase a $25 gift card online and get a $5 bonus through Feb. 18, 2024. Bonus is redeemable through April 30. 2024.

MOD Pizza: Get a Cheese Pizza for $7 through 2/11/2024. Offer valid on MOD-size pizzas at participating locations.

Papa Johns: Get a 1-topping Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza for $13.99. They are also offering Calzone papa Bites for $4.99 for a limited time.

Pieology: The new Craft Your Own Calzone is available in all locations starting February 6 and they are offering a deal.

Pizza Hut: Offering multiple deals including a large 1-topping for $9.99, Pizza Hut Melts for $6.99 and Hot Honey Wings starting at $6.99.With Pizza Hut’s Deal Lover’s Menu, you can order two or more dishes for $7

Grocery Store Pizza Deals

These pizza deals are valid for participating Triangle area grocery stores through Feb. 13, 2024.

Aldi: Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen 16″ Deli Pizza, select, 39.1–43.1 oz., $4.59-$5.39

Food Lion: Red Baron Pizza, select, 12″, $3.99 – $1 FL digital coupon = $2.99

Food Lion: Buy 1 Food Lion Frozen Pizza, select 11.9-30.5 oz, for $4.99 and get a free Food Lion Soda, 2 ltr, select (see ad for details)

Harris Teeter E-Vic Deal: Red Baron Pizza, select, $3.47, limit 4, valid for e-Vic members only

Lowes Foods: DiGiorno Pizza, select, $5.99 – $1 Lowes Foods digital coupon = $4.99

source: WRAL.com