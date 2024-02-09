Make Your Marriage A “No Drama” Zone | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Make Your Marriage A “No Drama” Zone”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

As we celebrate this time of year, where people are all in love and loving up on each other, I want to give tips for my book, ‘Make Love, Make Money, Make it Last’ that I wrote with my bride Dee. Today’s tip to help you win in your marriage is to leave the drama with your Mama when things get crazy in your life, you don’t have to get crazy with them.

And don’t get your marriage advice from reality shows because they get ratings to be crazy. That kind of drama will not get you any good ratings in your marriage. Look, Scripture is true when you were a child, you felt like a child and acted like a child. But when you grew up, you put away childish things, so leave that drama in the past and get on with loving for a great future that is thoughtful and considerate and kind.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

