NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall

North Carolina State University has withdrew its request to the CDC for the federal investigation into high rates of cancer at a campus building.

Back in November, NC State closed down Poe Hall after testing revealed high levels of toxic PCB chemicals throughout the building, including a women’s bathroom. A nearly 3-month long independent investigation by WRAL’s “5 On Your Side” team confirmed 40 cases of cancer in people who spent time at Poe Hall, including several deaths.

Out of the 40 confirmed cancer cases, more than a dozen are breast cancer.

One such case was former grad student Sarah Glad, who contacted WRAL after Poe Hall closed. Glad spent years in Poe Hall as she studied for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. By the time she contacted WRAL, she had stage 4 breast cancer.

Glad agreed to do an interview, but sadly she passed away in January. She left behind her husband and a baby boy, who was born in August 2022 as Glad’s cancer spread.

“I don’t care about money. I don’t care about compensation. I do care about being able to help other people,” said Robbie Glad, Sarah’s husband, who is now advocating for more transparency from the university.

A spokesperson with the CDC says NC State halted the free inspection they requested, opting for a study by a consulting firm.

NC State refutes the claim, saying it was not their decision to stop the evaluation by the National Institute of Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH).

Regardless, there is currently no formal investigation into the cancer cases at Poe Hall.

