Dexter King Memorial Service To Be Held In Atlanta

The King Family has announced that a public memorial service honoring the life and legacy of Dexter Scott King, will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. The service will be held on Feb. 10th at 6:30pm and will be open to the public and livestreamed through The King Center
Dexter King was the youngest son of Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr. and passed away on Jan. 22 after a three-and-a-half-year battle with prostate cancer; he was 62 years old.
Read more at Atlanta News First
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
PRAYERS: Pastor John P. Kee Mourns The Loss Of His Mother
-
Pastor Calls Woman False Prophet In Front Of Congregation, Was He Right Or Wrong?
-
Meet December 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Kim Burrell Drops “Let That Mask Work Fuh’ Ya” Merch [WATCH] + Social Media Reactions
-
Meet January 2024's Pastor Of The Month!
-
UniverSoul Circus 2024