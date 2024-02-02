Listen Live
Dexter King Memorial Service To Be Held In Atlanta

Published on February 2, 2024

The King Family has announced that a public memorial service honoring the life and legacy of Dexter Scott King, will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. The service will be held on Feb. 10th at 6:30pm and will be open to the public and livestreamed through The King Center

Dexter King was the youngest son of Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr. and passed away on Jan. 22 after a three-and-a-half-year battle with prostate cancer; he was 62 years old.

