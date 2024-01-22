Listen Live
Tasha Cobbs Leonard Is Soon To Be Published Author

Published on January 22, 2024

Tasha Cobbs Leonard debut book is set for Spring of 2024.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Tasha, shares that she has a new book coming out: Do It Anyway: Don’t Give Up Before It Gets Good – from WaterBrook. The book will also feature a foreword by author and media personality Sarah Jakes Roberts.

“In the book, she writes about how faith helped guide her throughout her life, from her early days as an aspiring singer to personal experiences that will resonate with many readers, such as infertility, depression and weight loss.”

Read more at source:  People.com

sarah jakes roberts Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

