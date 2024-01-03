Starbucks Now Allowing Reusable Cups on All Orders

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — One coffee giant is now allowing you to use your own clean, reusable cups every time you buy, including with drive-thru and mobile orders.

Starbucks implemented the policy Wednesday.

The company cited a desire to be more environmentally friendly as the reason behind this change. The business noted that it hopes to reduce its waste by 50% in the next six years.

But, reducing waste is not the only advantage of bringing your own coffee cup. You can also get 10 cents off of your drink and 25 bonus rewards stars when you do this.

To take advantage of the program, just make sure you tell your baristas when you bring your own cup. Or, if you are ordering through the app, make sure you “customize” your order by choosing the “personal cup” option.

Find a location near you here. There are more than 200 of the coffee shops in Indiana.

*Note: Drink sizes will not change based on how large your reusable coffee cup is. The standard sizes (demi, short, tall, grande, venti, and trenta) remain.*

