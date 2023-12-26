Cheapest And Most Expensive Places To Live In NC

A New study by SmartAsset shows all 100 NC counties ranked by their cost of living for most expensive to least expensive places to live.
Here are the top 5 most and least expensive counties:
Most Affordable:
- Bladen Co.
- Bertie
- Scotland
- Alleghany
- Roberson
Least Affordable:
- Wake
- Union
- Orange
- Chatham
- Currituck
-
Meet November 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Meet October 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!
-
Rev. Dr. Charles G. Adams, Revered "Harvard Hooper," Dies at 86
-
Pastor Of The Month - December 2023
-
Red Lobster's Shirley Caesar Commercial
-
AirbnBAD? Fantasia Blasts Rental App For Racial Discrimination By North Carolina Airbnb Host
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023